Getting Here

Hours of Operation

The State Fair of Texas will run from Friday, September 28, to Sunday, October 21, 2018. A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on this website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide distributed at each of the information booths located throughout the fairgrounds.

Gates open daily at 7 a.m.

Exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and food concessions are open:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Sundays through Thursdays

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Fridays and Saturdays

Midway and museum hours vary daily.

The performance schedule for headliners on the Chevrolet Main Stage is announced each summer. The daily schedule of all activities and events is continually updated as new shows and attractions are added to the State Fair lineup.

Do you have questions about accessibility? See our Frequently Asked Questions.