Getting Here

Hours of Operation
The State Fair of Texas will run from Friday, September 28, to Sunday, October 21, 2018. A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on this website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide distributed at each of the information booths located throughout the fairgrounds.
Gates open daily at 7 a.m.
Exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and food concessions are open:
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Sundays through Thursdays
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Fridays and Saturdays
Midway and museum hours vary daily.
The performance schedule for headliners on the Chevrolet Main Stage is announced each summer. The daily schedule of all activities and events is continually updated as new shows and attractions are added to the State Fair lineup.
Do you have questions about accessibility? See our Frequently Asked Questions.
Driving Directions
From Sherman-Plano-Richardson
- Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas
- Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana)
- Take exit 48A and follow directions to Fair Park
From Austin-Waco
- Take Interstate 35E North to downtown Dallas
- Take exit 428B to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana)
- Take exit 48A and follow directions to Fair Park
From Fort Worth-Abilene-Weatherford
- Take Interstate 30 East to Dallas
- Follow signs for Interstate 30 East toward Texarkana
- After passing downtown Dallas, take exit 48A and follow directions to Fair Park
From Denton-Lewisville-Gainesville
- Take Interstate 35E South to downtown Dallas
- Take exit 427E
- Immediately after taking the exit, move to one of the left two lanes and enter Interstate 30, Eastbound
- Follow signs for Interstate 30 East toward Texarkana
- After passing Downtown Dallas, take exit 48A and follow directions to Fair Park
From Houston-Huntsville-Corsicana
- Take Interstate 45 North to exit 284A
- Move to the right lane and follow signs for Interstate 30 East
- Take exit 48A and follow directions to Fair Park
From Texarkana-Greenville-Rockwall
- Take Interstate 30 West toward downtown Dallas
- Take exit 49B and follow directions to Fair Park
Using DART to get to the State Fair
State Fair visitors can ride the DART Rail Green Line to two stations – Fair Park Station, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds, and MLK, Jr. Station, located south of R.B. Cullum Blvd. and convenient to the MLK fairground entrance (Gate 6).
Using Trinity Railway Express
State Fair visitors can ride the Trinity Railway Express from any of ten stations in Tarrant County or Dallas County to meet up with the DART Rail Green Line in Dallas.
To find plan a trip or find more information, visit www.trinityrailwayexpress.org.
Denton County A-Train
Traveling from Denton County? Take the A-train from one of five stations and transfer to DART’s Green Line at Trinity Mills.
Click here for travel information. Please note: The A-train does not operate on Sunday.
Uber
The Uber pick-up/drop-off area is conveniently located at the intersection of Pacific and Gurley, just outside Gate 1. When you’re ready to head home, exit the grounds before you request your ride. Head north towards Haskell to get to the designated Uber pickup area and meet your driver.