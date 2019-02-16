Buy Tickets

DON'T WAIT 'TIL THE GATE!

Arrive at the Fair ready for fun! Buy tickets online for your family, friends, and even your co-workers. There are ticket and package options for groups of any size.

Plus, the Fair lets you buy your food and ride coupons in advance so you can skip the lines and go straight for a Corny Dog.

STATE FAIR SEASON PASS & COMBO PACKS

Enjoy all 24 days of the Fair and SAVE! A season pass is the perfect option for the Fair’s biggest fans.

Season Passes are on sale here and at the gate. Digital Season Passes are only available online.

STATE FAIR GENERAL ADMISSION COMBO PACKS

Bundle your tickets and food and ride coupons in advance with a State Fair value pack. One price brings big SAVINGS and big fun at the Fair. The “print-at-home” option allows you to receive your admission tickets on your phone and take your coupon voucher/barcode to one of the nine Coupon Redemption Centers located around the fairgrounds to redeem for physical coupons.

Have a group of 25? Want to bring them to the Fair? Check out the Group Discounts.

SPECIAL EVENT TICKETS

The State Fair is more than just 24 days of food, fun, and Big Tex. Join us at one of our year-round events.

Click Here for even more special events

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS AND FOOD & RIDE COUPONS

Head straight for the fun Grab general admission tickets today and have your tickets mailed to you OR select the “print-at-home” option to receive your tickets on your phone.

$50 coupon packs can be purchased using the print-at-home option. Once purchased, take your voucher/barcode to one of the nine Coupon Redemption Centers located around the fairgrounds to redeem for physical coupons.

