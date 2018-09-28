Schedule
9:00 am
Ice Cream Freeze-Off Contest
October 11 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free Eye Screenings with Alcon Foundation
October 11 @ 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
10:00 am
Kids’ Boardwalk
October 11 @ 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Next to Kids’ Boardwalk United States
Lone Star Nature Art Exhibit
October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Snakesss of Texasss
October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
10:30 am
Monarch Tagging
October 11 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
11:00 am
Backyard Circus
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Chainsaw Carver
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Pig Races
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Livestock 101 Stage
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Our Founding Fathers exhibit
October 11 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
D.A.R. House United States
11:30 am
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Charlie the Unipony
October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Amazing Archery
October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
12:00 pm
Backyard Circus
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Vocal Trash
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Pig Races
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Butterfly Release
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Ft Worth Zoo Meet and Greet
October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
12:30 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy
October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls
October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
TBA
October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
1:00 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Chainsaw Carver
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
The Showstoppers
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Vocal Trash
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Wild West Pet Palooza
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
World of Magic
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Xpogo Stunt Show
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
ZUZU African Acrobats
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Pig Races
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Majesty of the Horse
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Livestock 101 Stage
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
CHulaHoopsUSA
October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
1:30 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Charlie the Unipony
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Amazing Archery
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
2:00 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Team Big Air
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
World of Magic
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
ZUZU African Acrobats
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Pig Races
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Majesty of the Horse
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Critter Encounter
October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
2:30 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Wild West Pet Palooza
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Eric Justice – Cotton Patch Cafe
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Daily Feeding Demos
October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
3:00 pm
Backyard Circus
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
All-Star Stunt Dog Show
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Chainsaw Carver
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
The Showstoppers
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Vocal Trash
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Xpogo Stunt Show
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
ZUZU African Acrobats
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Livestock 101 Stage
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
CHulaHoopsUSA
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Monarch Tagging
October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
3:30 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Charlie the Unipony
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Amazing Archery
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
4:00 pm
Backyard Circus
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Team Big Air
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Vocal Trash
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
ZUZU African Acrobats
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Klassy Kloggers
October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
4:30 pm
All-Star Stunt Dog Show
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Wild West Pet Palooza
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Xpogo Stunt Show
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Blythe Bridges – Chef Blythe’s Southern Bistro
October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
5:00 pm
State Fair Retreat
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show
Chainsaw Carver
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy
The Showstoppers
Vocal Trash
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
World of Magic
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Dr Pepper HALF PRICE After 5
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Majesty of the Horse
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Livestock 101 Stage
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
CHulaHoopsUSA
October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
5:30 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Midway Barker
October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Charlie the Unipony
October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Amazing Archery
October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
5:45 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 5:45 pm - 6:15 pm
6:00 pm
All-Star Stunt Dog Show
October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Team Big Air
October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Majesty of the Horse
October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
Blane Howard
October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Buford Buzzard
October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy
October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls
October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Milking Parlor Demo
October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
7:15 pm
Starlight Parade
October 11 @ 7:15 pm - 7:45 pm
8:00 pm
Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation
October 11 @ 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Big City Outlaws
October 11 @ 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm