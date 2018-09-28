Schedule

9:00 am

Ice Cream Freeze-Off Contest

October 11 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Creative Arts Competition Kitchen
Learn More

Free Eye Screenings with Alcon Foundation

October 11 @ 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nimitz Terrace
Learn More
10:00 am

Kids’ Boardwalk

October 11 @ 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Big Tex’s Farmyard

October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Next to Kids’ Boardwalk United States
Learn More

Lone Star Nature Art Exhibit

October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More

Snakesss of Texasss

October 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More
10:30 am

Monarch Tagging

October 11 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More
11:00 am

Backyard Circus

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

Chainsaw Carver

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
First Ave. & MLK Blvd.
Learn More

Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Pig Races

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Livestock 101 Stage

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Our Founding Fathers exhibit

October 11 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
D.A.R. House United States
Learn More
11:30 am

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Charlie the Unipony

October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Amazing Archery

October 11 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Amphitheatre at 1st & Grand Ave
Learn More
12:00 pm

Backyard Circus

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

Vocal Trash

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Coca-Cola Stage
Learn More

Pig Races

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Butterfly Release

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More

Ft Worth Zoo Meet and Greet

October 11 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
GO TEXAN Pavilion
Learn More
12:30 pm

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy

October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls

October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

TBA

October 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Celebrity Chef Kitchen
Learn More
1:00 pm

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Chainsaw Carver

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
First Ave. & MLK Blvd.
Learn More

The Showstoppers

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Vocal Trash

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Coca-Cola Stage
Learn More

Wild West Pet Palooza

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Band Shell
Learn More

World of Magic

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

Xpogo Stunt Show

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

ZUZU African Acrobats

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Mattress Firm Stage on the Esplanade
Learn More

Pig Races

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Majesty of the Horse

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

Livestock 101 Stage

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

CHulaHoopsUSA

October 11 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Marine Corps Square
Learn More
1:30 pm

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Charlie the Unipony

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Amazing Archery

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Amphitheatre at 1st & Grand Ave
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More
2:00 pm

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Team Big Air

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

World of Magic

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

ZUZU African Acrobats

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Mattress Firm Stage on the Esplanade
Learn More

Pig Races

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Majesty of the Horse

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

Critter Encounter

October 11 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More
2:30 pm

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Wild West Pet Palooza

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Band Shell
Learn More

Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More

Eric Justice – Cotton Patch Cafe

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Celebrity Chef Kitchen
Learn More

Daily Feeding Demos

October 11 @ 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Children’s Aquarium
Learn More
3:00 pm

Backyard Circus

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

All-Star Stunt Dog Show

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Chainsaw Carver

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
First Ave. & MLK Blvd.
Learn More

PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

The Showstoppers

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Vocal Trash

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Coca-Cola Stage
Learn More

Xpogo Stunt Show

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

ZUZU African Acrobats

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Mattress Firm Stage on the Esplanade
Learn More

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More

Livestock 101 Stage

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

CHulaHoopsUSA

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Marine Corps Square
Learn More

Monarch Tagging

October 11 @ 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Texas Discovery Gardens
Learn More
3:30 pm

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Charlie the Unipony

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Amazing Archery

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Amphitheatre at 1st & Grand Ave
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More
4:00 pm

Backyard Circus

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

PeeWee Stampede & Rodeo

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

Team Big Air

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

Vocal Trash

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Coca-Cola Stage
Learn More

ZUZU African Acrobats

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mattress Firm Stage on the Esplanade
Learn More

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More

Klassy Kloggers

October 11 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
GO TEXAN Pavilion
Learn More
4:30 pm

All-Star Stunt Dog Show

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Wild West Pet Palooza

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Band Shell
Learn More

Xpogo Stunt Show

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More

Blythe Bridges – Chef Blythe’s Southern Bistro

October 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Celebrity Chef Kitchen
Learn More
5:00 pm

State Fair Retreat

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Hall of State
Learn More

Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon Show

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Chainsaw Carver

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
First Ave. & MLK Blvd.
Learn More

Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

The Showstoppers

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Vocal Trash

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Coca-Cola Stage
Learn More

World of Magic

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Oak Farms Theater
Learn More

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More

Dr Pepper HALF PRICE After 5

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fairgrounds
Learn More

Majesty of the Horse

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More

Livestock 101 Stage

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

CHulaHoopsUSA

October 11 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Marine Corps Square
Learn More
5:30 pm

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Midway Barker

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Cotton Bowl Plaza
Learn More

Charlie the Unipony

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Amazing Archery

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Amphitheatre at 1st & Grand Ave
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More
5:45 pm

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 5:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More
6:00 pm

All-Star Stunt Dog Show

October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Pan Am Arena
Learn More

Team Big Air

October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Chevrolet Park Plaza
Learn More

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More

Majesty of the Horse

October 11 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Ranch Arena
Learn More
6:30 pm

Blane Howard

October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Dr Pepper Stage
Learn More

Buford Buzzard

October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Shorty McKoy: Texas’ Tiniest Cowboy

October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Kids’ Boardwalk
Learn More

Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pulls

October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
United Ag & Turf Plaza
Learn More

Milking Parlor Demo

October 11 @ 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Big Tex’s Farmyard
Learn More
7:00 pm

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More
7:15 pm

Starlight Parade

October 11 @ 7:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Parade Route
Learn More
8:00 pm

Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation

October 11 @ 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mattress Firm Stage on the Esplanade
Learn More

Big City Outlaws

October 11 @ 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Bud Light Stage
Learn More