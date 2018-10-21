It's a big job

Thank you for your interest in working for the State Fair of Texas. The State Fair, in partnership with its vendors, exhibitors and concessionaires, has numerous seasonal positions to fill, making it one of the premier expositions in the country.

State Fair Seasonal Employment

Join Big Tex’s team! Working at the State Fair of Texas is just as fun as a visit to the annual event. If you’re an outgoing, friendly, and energetic person who likes to celebrate all things Texan, join the Big Tex team.