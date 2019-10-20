Chevrolet Main Stage

Featured Chevrolet Main Stage Acts

Daughtry

October 5 @ 8:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Billy Ray Cyrus

October 13 @ 8:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Rick Springfield

September 27 @ 8:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Big and Rich featuring Cowboy Troy

October 12 @ 8:30 pm - 8:30 pm
La Maquinaria Norteña

September 29 @ 5:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Tye Tribbet

October 6 @ 5:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Cameo

September 28 @ 8:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Free Concert Series

The concert series on the Chevrolet Main Stage is one of the best values of the State Fair of Texas because it is totally FREE with the price of admission. Over a span of 24 days, you can enjoy different headliners and regional musicians perform live at the Fair. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, this year’s Chevrolet Main Stage lineup has something for everyone.

