We've Got Some Big Boots to Fill
And we’ve made it easy to apply for your chance to become the next Voice of Big Tex. Follow the steps below:
Step 1: Review the entire job description and audio samples from the previous Voice of Big Tex.
Step 2: Practice with the provided scripts and once you are ready, record yourself reading the scripts in your best Big Tex voice.
Step 3: Complete the application and upload your audio recordings below. Be sure to do this by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Step 4: Click submit and patiently wait to be contacted. Our goal is to notify everyone, whether you are moving on to the next round or not, by early May.
Audition tip: Don’t worry if you mess up or stumble over your words while recording. Just keep going. It’s important for us to see how you recover from a fumble.
Feel free to contact Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Karissa Condoianis, via email with any questions – kcondoianis@bigtex.com.Download the Job Description
A Voice as Big as Texas
Are you the next voice of Big Tex? Record yourself reading these scripted lines and upload your audio file in the application below. Remember, you must name your audio file with your full name. Example: JohnSmith.mp3
Audition tip: Big Tex is a big guy, standing at 55 feet tall, so speak slowly and draw out your words when you are reading in your best Big Tex voice.
1. Howdy, folks! This is Big Tex. Welcome to the State Fair of Texas
2. Hola, amigos! Bienvenidos al “State Fair of Texas.”
3. The State Fair of Texas’ mission is to celebrate all things Texan by promoting agriculture,
education and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment.
4. It’s a beautiful day at the State Fair of Texas. Just take it from me, the view is great from up here.
5. Soar on over to the Bandshell to witness the return of the beloved World of Birds Show,
presenting Soar!
6. Celebrate a fiesta of color, culture, and creativity at the Fiesta de Marionetas show located
in the McDonald’s Amphitheatre.
7. Don’t miss the Youth Livestock Auction today at one o’clock, to see a variety of animals from
4-H and F-F-A youth. The auction helps provide college scholarships to students throughout the Lone
Star State.
8. What’s a cowboy got to do to get a funnel cake around here?
9. Thanks for joining me today at the State Fair of Texas. Hope to see y’all again soon!
10. Howdy, Folks! Thank you for visiting the State Fair of Texas
11. Ad-lib three of your own lines you think Big Tex would say.
Need a Reminder of what Big Tex Sounds like?
Your Big Tex audition won’t sound exactly like this but it is important that the Big Tex legacy lives on through a voice that sounds like the big guy himself.Big Tex Voice Sample