We've Got Some Big Boots to Fill

And we’ve made it easy to apply for your chance to become the next Voice of Big Tex. Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Review the entire job description and audio samples from the previous Voice of Big Tex.

Step 2: Practice with the provided scripts and once you are ready, record yourself reading the scripts in your best Big Tex voice.

Step 3: Complete the application and upload your audio recordings below. Be sure to do this by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Step 4: Click submit and patiently wait to be contacted. Our goal is to notify everyone, whether you are moving on to the next round or not, by early May.

Audition tip: Don’t worry if you mess up or stumble over your words while recording. Just keep going. It’s important for us to see how you recover from a fumble.

Feel free to contact Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Karissa Condoianis, via email with any questions – kcondoianis@bigtex.com.