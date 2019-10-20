Design Big Tex’s Boots

The Entries are In and You Get to Choose the Winner
Big Tex asked and Texas answered! The State Fair of Texas and Lucchese received more than 250 entries for the Big Tex Boot Design contest and the finalists have been selected. Now it’s up to you to choose which design Big Tex will wear at the 2019 State Fair of Texas.CAST YOUR VOTE HERE!
Thanks Y’all!
I loved each and every one of the entries you submitted for my new boots. I can’t wait to find out which design you choose as your favorite. See ya at the 2019 State Fair of Texas!