The "Ain't no Lie it's Fried" Steak

The State Fair gets a true steak house experience with a texas steak worthy of Big Tex. A 14oz Strip Steak is slowly tenderized for 5 hours before hitting the fryer to get the inside and the outside of your steak perfect. Order your steak to your likeness (rare to well done and all points in between). We have set our timers and our fryer temp precisely to get your steak PERFECT. We fry our steaks in beef tallow to get that extra added flavor and crispy char. Our steak will be cut for you and placed on a pile of garlic fries that also get crisped up in our steak fryer. A side of our house recipe chimichurri sauce completes your texas feast!