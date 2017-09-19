New Foods for 2017

Fair food doesn’t stop at the Big Tex Choice Awards.

Concessionaires spend the entire off-season concocting new foods to showcase at the State Fair, and this year doesn’t disappoint. Check out some of this year’s featured new foods.

For a complete list of new food and their locations, visit an information booth while on the Fairgrounds.

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick by Sherry & Chris Howard Homestyle, perfectly spiced chicken noodle soup is deep fried and served on a stick. Each bite size ball will have an indention for a spoonful of savory broth sauce to complete the harmony of the best chicken noodle soup you’ve ever had, and certainly the first on a stick! Each dish is served with a side of crackers.

Deep Fried Froot Loops® by Gracie & Milton Whitley

A classic cereal with a State Fair twist! Sweetened Froot Loops® are folded into whipped marshmallow, dipped in a creamy batter, fried to a golden brown, and then topped with a drizzle of glaze and powdered sugar. Breakfast cereal just got better!

Fat Smooth by Tami Nevins-Mayes Three delicious Belgium mini cream puffs on a skewer are dipped in a Café Du Monde® beignet batter. They are then fried until golden brown, dusted in powdered sugar, and drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce. The perfect combination to create bring-you-to-your-knees goodness.

Fernie’s Fried Texas Sheet Cake by Winter Family Concessions Start with a Texas-sized slice of fudgy chocolate brownie cake generously coated in ground cocoa puffs, panko, and cinnamon sugar. The coated brownie is fried, giving it an ooey-gooey molten center with a crunchy outside. The delicious fresh-from-the-fryer brownie is then glazed with a rich, dark icing made with Dr. Pepper®. The chocolatey glaze soaks into the warm brownie while cascading down the sides. The cake is served with chopped Texas pecans, a dollop of whipped cream, and garnished with a fresh strawberry carved to mimic a Lady Bird Johnson rose.



Begin with two funnel cakes that are fried to a golden crunch (aka “buns”). The first funnel bun is topped with a juicy, freshly-grilled burger patty, a heaping helping of crispy bacon, and gooey queso!! It is completed with another funnel bun and generously dusted with powdered sugar.

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl by Clint Probst *Big Tex Choice Award Winner – Best Taste: Sweet*

A whimsical beverage featuring all the flavors of your favorite tropical coast, with a kick! Your drinkable aquarium begins with Nerds® candy gravel. Next, the drink is iced and filled with a specially-formulated blue alcoholic punch. Swedish Fish® swim through the ice while a pineapple slice serves as the lid! Each sip brings a stream of crunchy candy and tropical punch up the straw causing a flavor explosion that transports you beachside with every sip!

Pinot Noir Popcorn by The Parish Family It’s a blend of Santa Monica Kettle Corn generously dusted with a Pinot Noir burgundy wine powder. The wine-flavored popcorn is paired with savory cheddar cheese flavors to give you the perfect balance of sweet and savory. A perfect pair for a poppin’ snack!

Surfin’ Turfin’ Tator Boat by Melissa & David Harrison Succulent lobster meat is marinated in lemon herb butter and partnered with seasoned steak that is grilled to perfection. Both are topped with cheddar and romano cheeses after being stuffed into a piping-hot baked potato with roasted garlic butter melted inside. It is topped off with a single empress cut lobster claw and a side of lemon butter for dipping

Texas Fajita Fries by Nick Bert Tenderly breaded deep-fried beef fajita strips are seasoned with a sriracha spice mix and served in a bread cone. Presented on a bed of Texas toothpicks (fried onions and jalapeños) with a side of pico de gallo and a cool, yet spicy, sour cream guacamole hot sauce. Texas fajita fries can be enjoyed as a sandwich or individually like French fries.

The Tamale Donut by Justin Martinez Take a traditional tamale and turn it into a not-so-traditional donut! Our “Classic Pork” Tamale Donut starts with slow-cooked pork carnitas, blended with authentic “made-from-scratch” masa. Each dish is hand-formed into the donut shape and fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The “Classic Pork” Tamale Donut is finished off with a drizzle of homemade creamy jalapeno salsa.

Other New Foods



Fried Mango Loco

at Fruteria Cano

Jalapeno Popcorn

at Pioneer Kettle Korn

Pineapple Float

at Pineapple Man

Chicken Fried Spam Fries

at Stiffler’s Sweet Spot

Caramel Sea Salt Beer

at Stiffler’s Sweet Spot

Crabmeat Jalapeno Poppers

at Villa’s Seafood Village

Chicken Jalapeno Poppers

at Villa’s Seafood Village

Veggie Hot Dog

at Lone Star Pizza

Spicy Garlic Fries

at Stuffed Wings

Turkey Caesar Wrap

By Old Mill Inn Restaurant

Shrimp Po Boy w/ Siracha Cilantro Aioli

By Old Mill Inn Restaurant

Grilled Chicken Burrito

By Old Mill Inn Restaurant

Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae

at Ms. Ruth’s

Fried Arroz Con Pollo

at Ranchero Norteno

Crawfish Lollipop

at Benavides Nachos

Oreo Beer

at Barrera’s

Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick

at Chef Cassy’s Creations

Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs

at Larry’s Bar & Grill

Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath

By Scrumbscious Pie Company

Fried El Paso

at Trio on the Green

Beer Battered Beef Jerky

at Crazy Otto’s

Deep Fried Slovacek’s Garlic Pepper Jack Sausage Wrapped with Bacon on a Stick

at Darn Good Corn

Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella Cheese

by Old Mill Inn Restaurant