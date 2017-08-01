More than a decade of decadence

Since 2005, the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations.

Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the Big Tex Choice Awards. Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream have made the cut to become a part of an exclusive club.

Join in the Fun! Tickets to the Big Tex Choice Awards

Presented by returning sponsor, Visit Dallas, the main event will be held Sunday, August 27 at 2 p.m. in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park.

Tickets to the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Judging / Tasting are $100. Tickets to the event are now on sale and allow you to be the first to taste the 10 finalist foods. Included with your tickets is one admission ticket to the State Fair, a Fair-branded baseball cap, and a commemorative Big Tex refillable cup. All proceeds of the event go to the State Fair Youth Scholarship Fund.

2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi Finalists

Building on the success of 2016’s event, the Fair is excited to announce a few enhancements that will be debuting during this year’s competition. The stakes have now been raised with a third category joining the award lineup. Three winners will be crowned in 2017’s ceremony, receiving awards for “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Savory,” and “Most Creative.” With the addition of a third category, the number of semi finalists has increased to 30, and the top 10 foods will be selected as finalists.

Previous Big Tex Choice Awards Winners

Check out past winners of the Choice Awards.