2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

More than a decade of decadence

Since 2005, the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations.

Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the Big Tex Choice Awards. Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream have made the cut to become a part of an exclusive club.

Join in the Fun! Tickets to the Big Tex Choice Awards

Presented by returning sponsor, Visit Dallas, the main event will be held Sunday, August 27 at 2 p.m. in the historic Tower Building in Fair Park.

Tickets to the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Judging / Tasting are $100. Tickets to the event are now on sale and allow you to be the first to taste the 10 finalist foods.  Included with your tickets is one admission ticket to the State Fair, a Fair-branded baseball cap, and a commemorative Big Tex refillable cup. All proceeds of the event go to the State Fair Youth Scholarship Fund.

Buy Tickets

2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi Finalists

Building on the success of 2016’s event, the Fair is excited to announce a few enhancements that will be debuting during this year’s competition. The stakes have now been raised with a third category joining the award lineup. Three winners will be crowned in 2017’s ceremony, receiving awards for “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Savory,” and “Most Creative.” With the addition of a third category, the number of semi finalists has increased to 30, and the top 10 foods will be selected as finalists.

 

Join in the Fun! Tickets to the Big Tex Choice Awards

Tickets to the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Judging / Tasting are $100. Tickets to the event are now on sale and allow you to be the first to taste the 10 finalist foods.  Included with your tickets is one admission ticket to the State Fair, a Fair-branded baseball cap, and a commemorative Big Tex refillable cup. All proceeds of the event go to the State Fair Youth Scholarship Fund.

Buy Tickets

Previous Big Tex Choice Awards Winners

Check out past winners of the Choice Awards.

YearCategoryWinner
2016Best Taste Fried Jell-O®
Most CreativeState Fair Cookie Fries
2015Best Taste Fernie’s Holy Moly Carrot Cake Roly
Most CreativeSmoky Bacon Margarita
2014Best TasteFried Gulf Shrimp Boil
Most CreativeState Fair Brew - Funnel Cake Ale
2013Best TasteDeep-Fried Cuban Roll
Most CreativeFried Thanksgiving Dinner
2012Best TasteFried Bacon Cinnamon Roll
Most CreativeDeep Fried Jambalaya
2011Best TasteBuffalo Chicken in a Flapjack
Most CreativeFried Bubblegum
2010Best TasteTexas Fried FRITOS® Pie
Most CreativeFried Beer™
2009Best TasteFernie's Deep Fried Peaches & Cream
Most CreativeDeep Fried Butter
2008Best TasteChicken Fried Bacon
Most CreativeFried Banana Split
2007Best TasteTexas Fried Cookie Dough
Most CreativeDeep Fried Latte
2006Best TasteFried Praline Perfection
Most CreativeFried Coke
2005Best TasteFried PB, Jelly and Banana Sandwich
Most CreativeViva Las Vegas Fried Ice Cream
© 2017. State Fair of Texas. Information contained in this website is the property of the State Fair of Texas, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy.

You'll receive an email from us soon.