Design Big Tex’s Boots

Seeking a Creative Fair Fan
Don’t miss your chance to be the designer of the biggest, best-known pair of Lucchese boots in all the Lone Star State. Submit your design by January 31, 2019 and your entry could be selected as the new look for Big Tex’s boots.Download the Submission Form
Howdy, Folks. I need your help!
You might’ve noticed I sported a brand-new pair of custom Lucchese boots at the 2018 State Fair of Texas. But the new look got me thinkin’ – what if I had a Fair fan design the look of my 2019 Lucchese boots? I’d proudly sport a pair made by someone who loves the State Fair – who knows, it could be your design!
Click the button below for more details. I’m looking forward to seeing your design, podner!